Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons video games should be more widely used in school

By Andre Thomas, Director - LIVE lab and Associate Professor of the Practice, Texas A&M University
While China has taken steps to rein in the playing of video games among students during the school week, a U.S. scholar makes the case for why the games should be featured more prominently in school.


© The Conversation -


