Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's first offshore wind farm bill was a long time coming, but here are 4 reasons it's not up to scratch yet

By Madeline Taylor, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie University
Tina Soliman Hunter, Professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Macquarie University
After years of waiting, the federal government finally introduced Australia’s first offshore electricity legislation in parliament yesterday. The bill will establish a regulatory framework for the offshore wind industry, paving the way for more than ten proposed projects.

Australia’s wind resources are among the world’s best, comparable to the North Sea between Britain and Europe where offshore energy is an


