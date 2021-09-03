Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Digital innovation cuts both ways: repression rises, resistance responds

By Fiona Suwana, Researcher, University of South Australia and Course Designer, Queensland University of Technology
Wijayanto, Dosen Media dan Demokrasi, Departemen Politik dan Pemerintahan, Universitas Diponegoro
The advancement of digital media is a double-edged sword.

In South-East Asia, political scholar Aim Sinpeng has argued that digital media have emerged as a vital repertoire of activism. However, a cunning combination of political authoritarianism and increasing internet controls has put pressure on democratic society.

These contradicting digital forces are at work in Indonesia.

On one side, the internet has helped the public voice their criticisms of the government. But, on the other side,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


