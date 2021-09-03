Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID can worsen quickly at home. Here's when to call an ambulance

By David King, Senior Lecturer in General Practice, The University of Queensland
Share this article
If your COVID symptoms worsen suddenly, hospital is the best place for you to be monitored, treated and to recover well.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India’s 'love jihad' anti-conversion laws aim to further oppress minorities, and it's working
~ Court gives legal weight to academics' right to intellectual freedom, but it's not the final word
~ NZ is introducing mandatory record keeping to help contact tracers. But is the data protected enough?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national accounts and national cabinet
~ From bespoke seats to titanium arms, 3D printing is helping paralympians gain an edge
~ A subway flood expert explains what needs to be done to stop underground station deluges
~ 3 reasons why Paralympic powerlifters shift seemingly impossible weights
~ In debates about opening schools, we're neglecting an important voice: our children's
~ Barbara Hanrahan: an Australian feminist artist you need to know
~ NSW's anti-discrimination law is confusing and outdated. Why is it lagging behind the country on reform?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter