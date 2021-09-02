Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
A subway flood expert explains what needs to be done to stop underground station deluges

By Klaus Hans Jacob, Professor of Geophysics, Columbia University
Images of water gushing into subway stations filled social media following heavy rain in New York City. Solutions are at hands – but it takes money and political will, an expert explains.


Read complete article

