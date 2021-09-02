Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons why Paralympic powerlifters shift seemingly impossible weights

By Christopher Latella, Lecturer, Master of Exercise Science (Strength and Conditioning), Edith Cowan University
Dan van den Hoek, Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, Australian Catholic University
Many people viewed the Tokyo Olympics as the pinnacle of human physical achievement. However, Paralympic performances often receive less attention despite amazing feats of strength, speed and endurance.

We’ve seen this with powerlifting, which is our area of interest. We’re working with para-athletes to learn more about how some can lift heavier weights than athletes without disabilities.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


