Human Rights Observatory

#WeThe15 was misguided in using the Tokyo Paralympic Games to launch a disability inclusion revolution

By P. David Howe, Dr. Frank Hayden Endowed Chair in Sport and Social Impact, Western University
Carla Filomena Duarte da Silva, Assistant Professor Health Studies and Kinesiology, Western University
The #WeThe15 movement is rooted in good intention and falls short in a big way by using the Paralympic Games as a backdrop to its launch.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


