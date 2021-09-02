Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A month after vaccine mandate protests, opposition figures arrested in St Vincent & the Grenadines

By Flora Thomas
After the prime minister was injured during an August protest, a woman was arrested for the assault. Four opposition members/supporters have since been charged in relation to the protests.


© Global Voices


