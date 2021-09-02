Friday essay: 10 photography exhibitions that defined Australia
By Daniel Palmer, Professor, School of Art, RMIT University
Martyn Jolly, Honorary Associate Professor, School of Art and Design, Research School of Humanities and the Arts, College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
From the Intercolonial Exhibition in 1866 to a landmark show, a century later, in which Aboriginal photographers displayed their works, photography has shaped the nation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 2nd 2021