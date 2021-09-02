Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied 100 years of Australian fatherhood. Here's how today's dads differ from their grandfathers

By Kate Murphy, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary History, Monash University
Alistair Thomson, Professor of History, Monash University
Share this article
Today’s Australian fathers are believed to be more “hands on” and engaged with their children than the stereotypical absent breadwinner of generations past.

However, our research exploring Australian fatherhood between 1919 and 2019 has found that while men’s family roles have changed, deep-rooted societal and cultural forces keep them from being the kind of fathers many of them would like to be.

The breadwinner of the early…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -



More
~ How Arctic warming can trigger cold waves in North America – a new study makes the connection
~ 'Get out now' – inside the White House on 9/11, according to the staffers who were there
~ Introducing OzSAGE, a source of practical expert advice for how to reopen Australia from COVID safely
~ The Great Australian Dream? New homes in planned estates may not be built to withstand heatwaves
~ How the world's biggest dark web platform spreads millions of items of child sex abuse material — and why it's hard to stop
~ Friday essay: 10 photography exhibitions that defined Australia
~ Afghans Stuck at Poland’s Border Need Protection
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter