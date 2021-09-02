Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why

By Ghouwa Ismail, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Social and Health Sciences , University of South Africa
South Africans in impoverished communities are exposed to a greater risk of falling victim to violence. Children are not spared. Research shows that preventing harmful environments and situations reduces the burden of violence and injury to children. Parents and caregivers are central to this. Improving their ability to prevent injury to children is key.

Early intervention is also important in promoting the well-being of children, families and communities. Initiatives that promote child safety must be used effectively…


© The Conversation -


