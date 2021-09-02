Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men are slower to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa: lessons from HIV research

By Andrew Gibbs, Senior specialist scientist: Gender and Health Research Unit, Medical Research Council, South African Medical Research Council
Men over the age of 35 in South Africa are not taking up the COVID-19 vaccination at the same rate as women. Only 40% of those who had been vaccinated by 13 August 2021 were men, according to a Health Department report.

This is an unusual pattern. In countries where vaccine uptake…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


