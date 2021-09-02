Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Following the Tigray conflict, the rocky road to peace in Ethiopia

By Mukesh Kapila, Professor Emeritus in Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester
All wars end. So will the Tigray conflict. But when and how will peace come, and will it be sustained? What can we learn from other experiences of war and peace?

History suggests that while there are many routes to war, the path back to peace is the same: through negotiation.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
