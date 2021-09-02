As people continue working from home, the monthly transit pass needs to change to remain worth it
By Ugo Lachapelle, Professeur au département d'études urbaines et touristiques, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Georges A. Tanguay, Professor, Department of Urban Studies and Tourism, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Increasing even part-time remote work disrupts public transit revenue. Agencies need to adapt fare structures and business models to meet the changing work market.
