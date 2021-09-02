Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where the parties stand on gun control in the 2021 federal election

By R. Blake Brown, Professor, History, Saint Mary’s University
Share this article
Gun control has been a heated political issue in Canada since the late 1970s, and the major federal parties all mention firearm policy in their 2021 election platforms.

The NDP offer nothing substantial. The Liberals commit to strengthening efforts to ban many assault-style rifles, while handing some authority to provinces to regulate handguns. The Conservative Party promises to crack down on gang crime, while weakening some firearm policies criticized by the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
~ Men are slower to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa: lessons from HIV research
~ Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done to change this
~ Following the Tigray conflict, the rocky road to peace in Ethiopia
~ South African enterprises can't ignore the risk of cyber attacks: the threat is on the rise
~ Bitcoin will soon be 'legal tender' in El Salvador – here's what that means
~ 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 10 years later: Self-publishing wasn't novel then, but now it's easier to reach a niche audience
~ As people continue working from home, the monthly transit pass needs to change to remain worth it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter