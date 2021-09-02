Tolerance.ca
How Europe's ban on seal products turned frontier communities into pariahs

By Danita Catherine Burke, Fellow of the JR Smallwood Foundation, University of Southern Denmark
In the 1970s, a sustained campaign convinced much of the world that protesters were saving cuddly seals from murderous killers near the Arctic Circle. Before long, people around the world became accustomed to seeing images of hunters with clubs, looming over a fluffy white-harp seal pups.

Europe was the primary market for seal products at the time. After a public outcry, the European Economic Community banned the


