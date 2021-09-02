Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea Controls Youth Through ‘Hard Labor’

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Farmers plant rice in Rangnang district in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 25, 2021.  © 2021 Jon Chol Jin/AP  North Korea’s economy has taken a hit as the country’s borders remain sealed during the Covid-19 pandemic. This week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed appreciation to the country’s youth for “volunteering” to do hard labor to compensate for “lagging behind” or to cleanse “cultural infiltration.”   The North Korean government’s use of “hard labor” justified by ideological demands is common. The demanded labor is used for projects that Kim Jong Un has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
~ Men are slower to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa: lessons from HIV research
~ Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done to change this
~ Following the Tigray conflict, the rocky road to peace in Ethiopia
~ South African enterprises can't ignore the risk of cyber attacks: the threat is on the rise
~ Bitcoin will soon be 'legal tender' in El Salvador – here's what that means
~ 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 10 years later: Self-publishing wasn't novel then, but now it's easier to reach a niche audience
~ As people continue working from home, the monthly transit pass needs to change to remain worth it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter