Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: New Laws Threaten Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele delivers his annual address to the nation before Congress, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, June 1. © 2021 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez (Washington DC) – Two laws passed by El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly on August 31, 2021, threaten judicial independence by allowing authorities to dismiss all judges and prosecutors who are 60 years old or older, Human Rights Watch said today. The bills passed by the Legislative Assembly, which is controlled by supporters of President Nayib Bukele, said that judges and prosecutors age 60…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
~ Men are slower to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa: lessons from HIV research
~ Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done to change this
~ Following the Tigray conflict, the rocky road to peace in Ethiopia
~ South African enterprises can't ignore the risk of cyber attacks: the threat is on the rise
~ Bitcoin will soon be 'legal tender' in El Salvador – here's what that means
~ 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 10 years later: Self-publishing wasn't novel then, but now it's easier to reach a niche audience
~ As people continue working from home, the monthly transit pass needs to change to remain worth it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter