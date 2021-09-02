Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Work with hope' – a poet and classics scholar on facing the flood of bad news

By Rachel Hadas, Professor of English, Rutgers University - Newark
Share this article
Rachel Hadas says that despite the cascade of scary news, humans will adapt, as they always have – and provides evidence of that resilience in the literature she loves and teaches.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global inequality may be falling, but the gap between haves and have-nots is growing
~ Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and that seven-minute toilet break – can you cheat if you don't break the rules?
~ Grattan on Friday: The transition to living with 'endemic' COVID could be rough
~ At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
~ An entire generation of Americans has no idea how easy air travel used to be
~ As Texas ban on abortion goes into effect, a religion scholar explains that pre-modern Christian attitudes on marriage and reproductive rights were quite different
~ Education debates are rife with references to war – but have they gone too far?
~ Researchers trained mice to control seemingly random bursts of dopamine in their brains, challenging theories of reward and learning
~ Back to school - how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ Five ways to use your garden to support your wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter