Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Back to school - how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?

By Tamsin Ford, Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Cambridge
Rasanat Fatima Nawaz, Doctoral researcher in psychiatry, University of Cambridge
Share this article
COVID has made the usual jitters about returning to school that much more intense. Parents can support their children by listening carefully and prioritising healthy habits


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global inequality may be falling, but the gap between haves and have-nots is growing
~ Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and that seven-minute toilet break – can you cheat if you don't break the rules?
~ Grattan on Friday: The transition to living with 'endemic' COVID could be rough
~ At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
~ An entire generation of Americans has no idea how easy air travel used to be
~ As Texas ban on abortion goes into effect, a religion scholar explains that pre-modern Christian attitudes on marriage and reproductive rights were quite different
~ Education debates are rife with references to war – but have they gone too far?
~ Researchers trained mice to control seemingly random bursts of dopamine in their brains, challenging theories of reward and learning
~ 'Work with hope' – a poet and classics scholar on facing the flood of bad news
~ Five ways to use your garden to support your wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter