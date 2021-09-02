Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgian-Belarusian security cooperation deal worries political emigres in Georgia

By OC Media
Share this article
A year after disputed presidential elections in Belarus, a Georgian-Belarusian security cooperation agreement has come into force. Critics fear the treaty could help Minsk target political dissidents residing in Georgia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ OnlyFans controversy highlights the bind facing most gig workers
~ This shy little wallaby has a white moustache and shares its name with a pub meal. Yet it's been overlooked for decades
~ Thinking of trying ivermectin for COVID? Here's what can happen with this controversial drug
~ The George Christensen formula — how do maverick MPs succeed in Australian politics?
~ What's the Mu variant? And will we keep seeing more concerning variants?
~ Chinese netizens identify the Weibo supervisor system as a source of arbitrary censorship
~ Sale of a Seized Beach House Funds Covid-19 Vaccine Drive in Equatorial Guinea
~ UN Security Council: Renew Afghanistan Mission
~ 'A singular vision': new film tells the touching story of musician and Triffids founder David McComb
~ Regressive changes to Northern Territory water laws could undermine Indigenous rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter