Human Rights Observatory

Chinese netizens identify the Weibo supervisor system as a source of arbitrary censorship

By Oiwan Lam
Each Weibo supervisor filed an average of 4,472 censorship reports in July 2021. The top performer would have to file 700 complaints per day and 70 reports per hour.


© Global Voices -


