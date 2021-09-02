Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From vaccination to ventilation: 5 ways to keep kids safe from COVID when schools reopen

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Greg Kelly, Senior lecturer, The University of Queensland
Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW
Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Share this article
Most kids will be unvaccinated if schools in the two largest states re-open in term 4. There may still be community transmission, but there are measures we can take to shield kids from the virus.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'A singular vision': new film tells the touching story of musician and Triffids founder David McComb
~ Regressive changes to Northern Territory water laws could undermine Indigenous rights
~ Flies like yellow, bees like blue: how flower colours cater to the taste of pollinating insects
~ What is EMDR therapy, and how does it help people who have experienced trauma?
~ A good induction is important for all new jobs. So why are teachers being left behind?
~ How 'tax forgiveness' could help New Zealand's many small businesses weather the financial woes brought on by COVID-19
~ Decaying forest wood releases a whopping 10.9 billion tonnes of carbon each year. This will increase under climate change
~ I work at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Here's what people ask me when they're getting their shot — and what I tell them
~ When human life begins is a question of politics – not biology
~ Australia: Prisoners Denied Vaccine Access
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter