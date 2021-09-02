Tolerance.ca
How 'tax forgiveness' could help New Zealand's many small businesses weather the financial woes brought on by COVID-19

By Ranjana Gupta, Senior Lecturer Taxation, Auckland University of Technology
Under the uncertain economic conditions of the pandemic, a voluntary disclosure program for overseas income could protect New Zealand’s small businesses — and promote tax honesty at the same time.


© The Conversation -


