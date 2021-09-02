Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regressive changes to Northern Territory water laws could undermine Indigenous rights

By Erin O'Donnell, Early Career Academic Fellow, Centre for Resources, Energy and Environment Law, The University of Melbourne
Professor Marcia Langton, Foundation Chair in Australian Indigenous Studies, The University of Melbourne
Sue Jackson, Professor, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
History is being repeated with the Northern Territory government finding ways to stop Aboriginal people from gaining access to water to use or trade.


