Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decaying forest wood releases a whopping 10.9 billion tonnes of carbon each year. This will increase under climate change

By Marisa Stone, Adjunct Research Fellow, Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, Griffith University
David Lindenmayer, Professor, The Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
Kurtis Nisbet, Scientific Officer, Griffith University
Sebastian Seibold, Adjunct Teaching Professor, Technical University of Munich
Share this article
This is the first time researchers have calculated the amount of carbon released from the world’s decaying wood. They found insects play an enormous role.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ I work at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Here's what people ask me when they're getting their shot — and what I tell them
~ When human life begins is a question of politics – not biology
~ Australia: Prisoners Denied Vaccine Access
~ When it comes to preparing for disaster there are 4 distinct types of people. Which one are you?
~ In a time of COVID and climate change, social sciences are vital, but they're on university chopping blocks
~ Watching It's a Sin under lockdown: a different kind of home shaped by life-saving queer friendships
~ You don't need to worry about COVID vaccines being 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'
~ Stolen Generation redress scheme won't reach everyone affected by the policies that separated families
~ Research reveals humans ventured out of Africa repeatedly as early as 400,000 years ago, to visit the rolling grasslands of Arabia
~ Rotting forest wood releases a whopping 10.9 billion tonnes of carbon each year. This will increase under climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter