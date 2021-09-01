Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I work at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Here's what people ask me when they're getting their shot — and what I tell them

By Ehsan Misaghi, Clinician-Scientist Trainee, Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry and Faculty of Science, University of Alberta
A medical student answers questions he gets asked at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic: Efficacy versus real-world effectiveness, immune response and how the mRNA vaccines compare to vaccines already in wide use.


