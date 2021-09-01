Tolerance.ca
Australia: Prisoners Denied Vaccine Access

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The entry sign to Parklea Correctional Centre in Sydney, Australia, July 30, 2020. 2020 Matt Blyth/Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) should urgently ensure that prisoners have access to Covid-19 vaccines, Human Rights Watch said today. Email from the Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network Email from the Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network The Covid-19 Delta strain has spread inside NSW prisons. State authorities told Human Rights Watch that as of August 27, 2021, only 21 percent of prisoners in…


