When it comes to preparing for disaster there are 4 distinct types of people. Which one are you?
By Agathe Tiana Randrianarisoa, PhD student and Senior Researcher, RMIT University
John Richardson, Honorary Fellow, Child and Community Wellbeing Unit, Beyond Bushfires Research Program, The University of Melbourne
New research also identified steps people wished they’d taken to prepare for disaster, such as protecting sentimental items, planning a meeting place and better managing stress.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021