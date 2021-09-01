You don't need to worry about COVID vaccines being 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'
By Archa Fox, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Charles Bond, Professor, School of Molecular Sciences, The University of Western Australia
mRNA vaccines are the first synthetic vaccines, meaning they’re made outside of a living cell. But so are lots of things we consume every day, such as vitamin C pills and other dietary supplements.
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021