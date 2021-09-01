Research reveals humans ventured out of Africa repeatedly as early as 400,000 years ago, to visit the rolling grasslands of Arabia
By Julien Louys, Deputy Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Gilbert Price, Lecturer in Palaeontology, The University of Queensland
Huw Groucutt, Group leader of Max Planck 'Extreme Events' group., Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Michael Petraglia, Professor of Archaeology, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
The new work presents the oldest dated evidence for hominins in Arabia, in the form of an ancient handaxe tool uncovered from the Nefud Desert.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021