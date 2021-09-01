Tolerance.ca
Albanese's small-target strategy may give Labor a remarkable victory — or yet more heartbreak

By Shaun Carney, Vice-Chancellor's professorial fellow, Monash University
On the relatively rare occasions Labor has won victory from opposition, it has done so with a strong reform agenda. So far, Albanese is taking a big – and risky – departure from that.


