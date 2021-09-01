This federal election, the Liberals are outspending all the other parties combined when buying ads on Facebook
By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Ryerson University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy Preserving Digital Technologies, Ryerson University
Facebook is providing information on political ad purchases during the federal election. This data provides a glimpse into how voters are targeted by political parties using social media platforms.
