Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the Plymouth attack, British gun laws under scrutiny

By Helen Williamson, PhD Candidate - Research focus 'Criminal armourers and illegal firearm supply in England and Wales', University of Brighton
Share this article
Jake Davison’s legally owned weapon was seized in the months before he killed five people – but it was soon returned to him.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Support resistance by journalists after BAJ dissolution in Belarus, RSF says
~ Stephen: almost 30 years on, ITV's drama on the murder of Stephen Lawrence shows how little has changed
~ 'Say his name five times': why we find the Candyman story so irresistible
~ Scotland's COVID inquiry must be credible, timely and thorough – here's what needs to happen
~ Pasha 123: Conversations with the Editor: The IMF's special drawing rights
~ Rape culture in South African schools: where it comes from and how to change it
~ Book predicts ANC’s last decade of political dominance in South Africa
~ Diagnoses of doom mask denial about real problems facing South Africa
~ Algeria suffers from devastating wildfires, but faces big challenges in addressing them
~ COVID-19 vaccines produce T-cell immunity that lasts and works against virus variants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter