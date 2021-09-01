Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Book predicts ANC’s last decade of political dominance in South Africa

By Christopher Isike, Professor of African Politics and International Relations , University of Pretoria
Share this article
Exactly when the ANC’s reign will end rides on what the party does or does not do between now and its elective conference in 2022.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Support resistance by journalists after BAJ dissolution in Belarus, RSF says
~ After the Plymouth attack, British gun laws under scrutiny
~ Stephen: almost 30 years on, ITV's drama on the murder of Stephen Lawrence shows how little has changed
~ 'Say his name five times': why we find the Candyman story so irresistible
~ Scotland's COVID inquiry must be credible, timely and thorough – here's what needs to happen
~ Pasha 123: Conversations with the Editor: The IMF's special drawing rights
~ Rape culture in South African schools: where it comes from and how to change it
~ Diagnoses of doom mask denial about real problems facing South Africa
~ Algeria suffers from devastating wildfires, but faces big challenges in addressing them
~ COVID-19 vaccines produce T-cell immunity that lasts and works against virus variants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter