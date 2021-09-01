Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new E10 petrol: will it bring benefits?

By Andrew Barron, Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment, Swansea University
Share this article
The introduction of a new type of petrol, E10, in the UK may create some extra costs for owners of older cars, but the aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

E10 is an automotive fuel made up of 90% regular unleaded petrol and 10% ethanol, hence the E10 name. Ethanol is an alcohol (also called ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol) that is produced both as a petrochemical or via biological processes, from plants, including sugar beet and wheat. It is possible to run cars on pure ethanol, as has been done in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Support resistance by journalists after BAJ dissolution in Belarus, RSF says
~ After the Plymouth attack, British gun laws under scrutiny
~ Stephen: almost 30 years on, ITV's drama on the murder of Stephen Lawrence shows how little has changed
~ 'Say his name five times': why we find the Candyman story so irresistible
~ Scotland's COVID inquiry must be credible, timely and thorough – here's what needs to happen
~ Pasha 123: Conversations with the Editor: The IMF's special drawing rights
~ Rape culture in South African schools: where it comes from and how to change it
~ Book predicts ANC’s last decade of political dominance in South Africa
~ Diagnoses of doom mask denial about real problems facing South Africa
~ Algeria suffers from devastating wildfires, but faces big challenges in addressing them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter