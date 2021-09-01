Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calculating the costs of the Afghanistan War in lives, dollars and years

By Neta C. Crawford, Professor of Political Science and Department Chair, Boston University
Share this article
Following the completion of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Neta Crawford, the co-director of the Costs of War Project, reflects on 7,268 days of American involvement in the conflict.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cuts to housing benefits led to over 75,000 more overcrowded households during the pandemic
~ What are the Jewish High Holy Days? A look at Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and a month of celebrating renewal and moral responsibility
~ State efforts to ban mask mandates in schools mirror resistance to integration
~ Zinc-infused proteins are the secret that allows scorpions, spiders and ants to puncture tough skin
~ What's on the agenda when Ukraine president meets Biden?
~ Monkeying about: getting to know 'ugly' animals better could be the key to their conservation
~ How snake oil got a bad name
~ Turkey's struggle against natural disasters: wildfires, drought, floods, and a possible earthquake
~ Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party turns 20
~ Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter