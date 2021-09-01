Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast with Michelle Grattan: Learning to live with COVID

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the June quarter national accounts, released on Wednesday. While this quarter was better than expected, the September quarter is certain to be negative as a result of the prolonged lockdowns.

They also mark the change this week in the national COVID debate, as the Victorian government, following NSW,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ RSF-backed NGO opens office to promote Kurdish journalism in Turkey
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Pat Turner on COVID – and god botherers – stalking Indigenous communities
~ Disinformation campaign intensifies as Afghan refugees arrive in North Macedonia
~ What art are you engaging with in lockdown? Australians are mostly watching TV — but music, singing and dancing do more for your mood
~ What's the point of homework?
~ Four GDP graphs that show how well Australia was doing – before Delta hit
~ There's no need to panic about the new C.1.2 variant found in South Africa, according to a virologist
~ Is Google getting worse? Increased advertising and algorithm changes may make it harder to find what you're looking for
~ Khaby Lame exposes Italy’s citizenship flaws and the plight of Black content creators on TikTok
