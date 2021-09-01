Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disinformation campaign intensifies as Afghan refugees arrive in North Macedonia

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
The first group of 149 Afghan citizens arrived in Skopje on August 30. While the government and civil society welcome the refugees, right-wing nationalists exploit their plight to spread disinformation and hate.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What art are you engaging with in lockdown? Australians are mostly watching TV — but music, singing and dancing do more for your mood
~ What's the point of homework?
~ Four GDP graphs that show how well Australia was doing – before Delta hit
~ There's no need to panic about the new C.1.2 variant found in South Africa, according to a virologist
~ Is Google getting worse? Increased advertising and algorithm changes may make it harder to find what you're looking for
~ Khaby Lame exposes Italy’s citizenship flaws and the plight of Black content creators on TikTok
~ Fewer than 100 of Kabul’s 700 women journalists still working
~ How Ghost Train Fire exposed remarkable police corruption, yet also failed ABC's high journalistic standards
~ China's new rules allow kids on video games just 3 hours a week – but gaming addiction isn't about time, it's about attitude
~ Hurricane Ida turned into a monster thanks to a giant warm patch in the Gulf of Mexico – here's what happened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter