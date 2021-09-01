Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

There's no need to panic about the new C.1.2 variant found in South Africa, according to a virologist

By Ian M. Mackay, Adjunct Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
It’s not spreading widely, and it’s not at Australia’s doorstep. The tools we have in place work against the coronavirus.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


