Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane Ida turned into a monster thanks to a giant warm patch in the Gulf of Mexico – here's what happened

By Nick Shay, Professor of Oceanography, University of Miami
Share this article
Ida exploded from a weak hurricane to a powerful Category 4 storm in less than 24 hours, thanks to heat from an ocean eddy. An oceanographer explains its rapid intensification.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 back to school Q&A: Is it safe for unvaccinated children to go to school in person? Is the harm of school closures greater than the risk of the virus?
~ US Congress: Sufficiently Fund Public Housing
~ Afghanistan has vast mineral wealth but faces steep challenges to tap it
~ Even with the eviction moratorium, landlords continued to find ways to kick renters out
~ Le conflit tue l’éducation : l’expérience rwandaise montre comment le temps perdu peut être rattrapé
~ 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and lip-syncing: A once controversial practice is no longer taboo
~ Let’s not forget about precarious work in this federal election — and beyond
~ Parks are about promoting everyone's public health — not just boosting homeowners' property value
~ Curious Kids: why is the Sun's atmosphere hotter than its surface?
~ Australian charities are struggling with the loss of fun runs and other ‘fitness philanthropy’ events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter