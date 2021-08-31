Australian charities are struggling with the loss of fun runs and other ‘fitness philanthropy’ events
By Matthew Wade, Lecturer in Social Inquiry, La Trobe University
Catherine Palmer, Professor of Sociology, University of Tasmania
Kevin Filo, Associate Professor, Department of Tourism, Sport and Hotel Management, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Nicholas Hookway, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, University of Tasmania
In a typical year there are around 21,000 mass participation sporting events across Australia, attracting 3.4 million participants. From fun runs to marathons, road cycling to bush trekking, walking with pets to obstacle courses, Australians take part in these events at an extraordinary scale.
It isn’t just about the exercise. Many of these events are wholly or partly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021