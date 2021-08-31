Why is a third COVID-19 vaccine dose important for people who are immunocompromised?
By Emily Edwards, Research fellow, Allergy and Clinical Immunology Laboratory, Monash University
Kylie Quinn, Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
As we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines around the world, we’re learning people who are immunocompromised aren’t necessarily protected as well from the first two doses.
© The Conversation
Tuesday, August 31, 2021