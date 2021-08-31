Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Court Ruling Furthers South Dakota Tribe’s Right to Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hosts a field hearing in Rapid City, South Dakota, on June 17, 2016, to discuss proposed legislation aimed at fixing shortcomings at the network of hospitals run by the Indian Health Service. © 2016 Regina Garcia Cano/AP Images A United States Court of Appeals last week affirmed a lower court ruling that the US government is obliged to provide competent health care to South Dakota’s Rosebud Sioux Tribe, a modest but important victory for the human right to health of tribe members, which has been undermined for years. In 2015,…


