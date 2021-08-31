Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Scottish government: key takeaways from the SNP deal with the Greens

By Lynn Bennie, Reader in Politics, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
The SNP and Scottish Greens have published an agreement that outlines the terms of their collaboration in government. This is not a coalition but a governing partnership – and one that is unique in the history of Scottish and UK politics.

It’s the first time the Greens will enter a national government in the UK, working with a party that has been in power for a decade and a half. The deal outlines the issues on which the two parties agree to cooperate – rent controls, new…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Court Ruling Furthers South Dakota Tribe’s Right to Health
~ Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Workers at Risk of Mass Forced Returns
~ Postponing South Africa's local elections: what the Constitutional Court must decide
~ Challenging the internet's colonial structure starts with looking to media history
~ A plant grown in Nigeria shows potential for epilepsy treatment
~ Successes of African Human Rights Court undermined by resistance from states
~ How authoritarian rulers manage their international image
~ South African health experts have identified a new lineage of SARS-CoV-2: what's known so far
~ Personalised gambling adverts: a troubling new trend
~ “Taking control?” Updated RSF report on Internet censorship in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter