Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Challenging the internet's colonial structure starts with looking to media history

By Siyasanga M Tyali, Associate Professor and Chair of Department, University of South Africa
Share this article
There is no linear approach to the process of decolonisation. But any attempt must start with looking at how the internet spreads knowledge and ideas about Africa and Africans.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Court Ruling Furthers South Dakota Tribe’s Right to Health
~ Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Workers at Risk of Mass Forced Returns
~ New Scottish government: key takeaways from the SNP deal with the Greens
~ Postponing South Africa's local elections: what the Constitutional Court must decide
~ A plant grown in Nigeria shows potential for epilepsy treatment
~ Successes of African Human Rights Court undermined by resistance from states
~ How authoritarian rulers manage their international image
~ South African health experts have identified a new lineage of SARS-CoV-2: what's known so far
~ Personalised gambling adverts: a troubling new trend
~ “Taking control?” Updated RSF report on Internet censorship in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter