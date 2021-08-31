Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How authoritarian rulers manage their international image

By Alexander Dukalskis, Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, University College Dublin
Earlier this year, the staff of Rwanda’s minister of justice accidentally sent Al Jazeera journalists a video recording that included the minister’s preparation sessions with a public relations firm for an upcoming interview. The interview was about the Rwandan government’s involvement in a scheme to lure exile Paul…


