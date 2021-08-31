Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South African health experts have identified a new lineage of SARS-CoV-2: what's known so far

By Prof. Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Cathrine Scheepers, Senior Medical Scientist, University of the Witwatersrand
Jinal Bhiman, Principal Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Marietjie Venter, Head: Zoonotic, Arbo and Respiratory Virus Programme, Professor, Department Medical Virology, University of Pretoria
Penny Moore, Reader and DST/NRF SARChI Chair of Virus-Host Dynamics, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, CAPRISA Research Associate, University of the Witwatersrand
Tulio de Oliveira, Director: KRISP - KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, University of KwaZulu-Natal
We are being cautious about the implications for vaccine efficacy and transmissibility while we gather more data to understand this lineage.


