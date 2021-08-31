Tolerance.ca
Bilingual people with language loss due to stroke can pose a treatment challenge – computational modeling may help clinicians treat them

By Claudia Peñaloza, Researcher, Aphasia Research Laboratory, Boston University
Computational modeling can predict language therapy response in bilingual people with aphasia. In the future, this could help clinicians identify the best language for treatment.


© The Conversation


