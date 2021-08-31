Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No End to Chechnya’s Violent Anti-Gay Campaign

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Campaigners protest for LGBT rights in Chechnya outside the Russian embassy in London, Britain on June 2, 2017. © 2017 Neil Hall/REUTERS The Russian LGBT Network has reported that in May 2021, Chechen-speaking men abducted Ibragim Selimkhanov in Moscow and forcibly returned him to Chechnya’s capital Grozny, where authorities interrogated him about gay people in the region. This is the latest chapter in Chechnya’s relentless assault on sexual and gender minorities. In 2017 and 2019, Chechen authorities orchestrated lethal purges of men perceived to be gay or bisexual.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


